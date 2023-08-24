Marksmen Sign Joey Berkopec for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Joey Berkopec for the 2023-24 season.

Berkopec, 24, spent the past three seasons with Utica College and played in 55 games for the Pioneers who captured back-to-back UCHC titles in the 2021-22 & 2022-23 seasons.

"Joey has a ton of experience at a high level of junior hockey and experience at the NCAA level that will help our backend," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We expect him to be someone that's hard to play against each night and defend hard."

Prior to attending Utica College, the 6'1", 190-pound Oakville, Ontario native played four seasons in the BCHL where he had a combined 60 points (13G+47A) and 265 PIM in 163 games with the Merritt Centennials and Coquitlam Express.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener. The only way to guarantee your seats for opening night is to lock in your season ticket plan today.

Season tickets are available by skating to marksmenhockey.com and clicking the tickets tab.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at ten announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

