Thunderbolts Sign Noah Williams for 2023-24 Season

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Noah Williams for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Williams, a native of Potsdam, New York, played the past five seasons at Norwich University, tallying 16 goals and 51 points in 106 games, and was team captain in the 2021-22 season. Prior to his time at Norwich, Williams played one season of Canadian junior hockey with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks and CCHL's Cornwall Colts in 2017-18, tallying a combined 5 goals and 14 points in 46 games. Reacting to joining the Thunderbolts, Williams remarked: "I've heard nothing but great things about the fans, the organization, and the city of Evansville, and I am extremely excited for October to arrive so I can get there and be a part of it. I can't wait to feel the energy inside Ford Center!"

In reaction to signing Williams, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Noah comes from a very good college program. He's the type of player that does all the little details for a team to be successful. All his teammates wanted to play with him because of this, which is the best compliment you can get as a player."

