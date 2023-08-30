NEWS RELEASE XL Center Holding Job Fair for Part-Time Positions Next Week

Hartford, CT - OVG360 at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium are hiring over 150 part-time positions. A job fair will be held on September 6 to recruit staff at the XL Center in the atrium. Information on what positions are open can be found below. Patrons looking to attend the job fair should enter the building off Trumbull Street, as interviews will be held in the atrium outside the box office. Patrons must be 18+ and should dress to impress.

Wednesday, September 6 from 3 PM - 7 PM at the XL Center.

Open positions include:

Guest Services/Security: Food & Beverage: Operations: Ticketing:

o Building Security**

o Event Security**

o Guest Services*

o Food Runners*

o Prep Cook*

o Concession Workers

o Bartenders*

o Hostesses*

o Premium Servers*

o Station Attendants* o Ice Resurfacers

o Ice Crew

o Custodians

o Lead Custodian

o Facility Workers

o Ticket Sellers

Total people looking to hire: 60 Total people looking to hire: 50 Total people looking to hire: 60 Total people looking to hire: 5

Interviewing on-site. Interviewing on-site. Interviewing on-site. Taking applications only. No interviews will be held on-site. Testing on site.

*Positions are at both XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Must be able to work at both.

**CT State Guard Card needed for security positions.

