Belleville Sens Release 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

August 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today, a total of 28 promotional dates for the home portion of the club's 2023-24 American Hockey League schedule.

Promo dates at CAA Arena will feature things like giveaways, specialty jerseys, food and drink specials, pre and post-game events, player meet-and-greets, and other exclusive fan activations. The promotional schedule also includes many fan-favourite theme nights like Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation, Teddy Bear Toss and Retro Night, as follows:

October 2023

Saturday October 21, 2023 - Home Opener presented by CAA (vs Laval Rocket)

Wednesday October 25, 2023 - Winning Wednesday (vs Milwaukee Admirals)

Friday October 27, 2023 - Student Night presented by Loyalist College (vs Toronto Marlies)

Saturday October 28, 2023 - 90's Night presented by Hits 955 (vs Toronto Marlies)

November 2023

Wednesday November 8, 2023 - Winning Wednesday (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Friday November 10, 2023 - Military Appreciation Night (vs Cleveland Monsters)

Sunday November 12, 2023 - Sunday Fun Day (vs Cleveland Monsters) *

Saturday November 18, 2023 - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Magna Autosystems (vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

December 2023

Saturday December 2, 2023 - Gleaners Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies (vs Rochester Americans)

Saturday December 9, 2023 - Teddy Bear Toss (vs Grand Rapids Griffins)

Friday December 22, 2023 - Holiday Celebration Game presented by McDowell's Your Independent Grocer (vs Toronto Marlies)

Thursday December 28, 2023 - Indigenous Communities Night (vs Laval Rocket)

January 2024

Wednesday January 10, 2024 - Winning Wednesday (vs Manitoba Moose)

Sunday January 14, 2024 - Sunday Fun Day (vs Toronto Marlies) *

Saturday January 20, 2024 - Bell Let's Talk Night (vs Laval Rocket)

February 2024

Friday February 9, 2024 - Super Friday (vs Utica Comets)

Saturday February 10, 2024 - Women in Hockey Night (vs Utica Comets)

Wednesday February 14, 2024 - Valentine's Day Game (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Monday February 19, 2024 - Belly's Birthday Party (vs Hershey Bears) *

Wednesday February 28, 2024 - Winning Wednesday (vs Utica Comets)

March 2024

Saturday March 2, 2024 - Pride Night presented by Magna Autosystems (vs Rochester Americans)

Wednesday March 13, 2024 - Winning Wednesday (vs Utica Comets)

Saturday March 16, 2024 - Road to the AHL Night presented by Mackay Insurance (vs Bridgeport Islanders)

Saturday March 23, 2024 - Community Heroes Night presented by Bell (vs Laval Rocket)

Sunday March 23, 2024 - Sunday Fun Day (vs Hartford Wolf Pack)*

April 2024

Saturday April 6, 2024 - Country Night presented by Cool 100 (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Wednesday April 17, 2024 - Winning Wednesday (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Friday April 19, 2024 - Fan Appreciation Game presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board (vs Laval Rocket)

*2:00 p.m. puck drop

Full details, including specifics on giveaways and activations will be released via the Belleville Sens social media channels and website, ahead of each scheduled promotion.

Tickets for Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, will be available as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 31, 2023. Tickets can be bought online via Ticketmaster, by visiting the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by buying season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships. Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks.

Belleville opens the new season with a road trip to Pennsylvania on October 14 and 15, against the Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals), and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers). The Sens return to CAA Arena for a four-game home stand, beginning with the Home Opener presented by CAA, on October 21 against the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens).

