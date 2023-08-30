2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships Now Set for September 20-29

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, USA - â¯World Lacrosse today announced updated dates for its 2024 Box Championships. The world championships for men's and women's box lacrosse will now be held September 20-29, 2024, in Utica, New York, United States.

Originally scheduled to take place September 13-22, the championship dates were adjusted to better align with the global lacrosse calendar.

The 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships will mark the sixth championship for men and first for women in the discipline of box lacrosse, marking a historic first for men's and women's world titles to be decided at the same event.

Hosted by Mohawk Valley Garden and Oneida County with support from World Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, the championships will feature the top box lacrosse players in the world competing for their national teams.

The Utica University Nexus Center will serve as the main tournament hub, featuring three playing surfaces within the state-of-the-art, 169,440-square-foot facility. The Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium (known as the 'Aud') - a 3,956-seat multi-purpose arena and home of the American Hockey League's Utica Comets - will also host a full slate of games.

Additional information on the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships can be found at WorldLacrosse.sport/Utica2024.

