Griffins Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

August 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday announced their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season, featuring a number of giveaways and the return of many popular season-long promotions. Single-game tickets for each of the team's 36 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at griffinshockey.com/tickets .

The Griffins will launch the home portion of their 72-game slate on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank. Promotions for the home opener include a magnet schedule giveaway, $2 beers/hot dogs, and a post-game open skate.

Grand Rapids' other giveaways this season include a team calendar (Oct. 14), bucket hat (Nov. 11), sugar skull bobblehead (Nov. 26), Cousin Griffy bobblehead (Dec. 15), adult Flying Toasters jersey (Jan. 27), Friends hat (Feb. 16), belt bag (March 2), and a mystery bag (April 21).

Key promotional dates include: Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 11 - 8 p.m. start); 22nd annual School Day Game (Nov. 15 - 11 a.m. start); Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 24); Hispanic Heritage Night (Nov. 26); Eighth annual Red Kettle Game for The Salvation Army (Dec. 1); A Griffins Christmas Vacation (Dec. 15); 26th annual New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. start); Heroes vs. Villains (Jan. 13); What Could've Been Night (Jan. 27); Princess Night (Feb. 10); Friends Night (Feb. 16); Hockey Without Barries/Sensory Friendly Game (Feb. 24); the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game (Feb. 25); Salute to Badges (March 2); 12th annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute (March 15); Star Wars Night (March 16 - 8 p.m. start); HOPE Network Night (April 12); and Fan Appreciation Night (April 21).

The popular Friday night beer and hot dog promotion returns for all Friday home games this season, featuring $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. Free Ride Fridays allows fans to enjoy a complimentary fare on The Rapid by showing their ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapids.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Several other recurring promotions will be available throughout the Griffins' schedule, including eight Winning Wednesdays, three post-game player autograph sessions, four post-game open skates and seven post-game jersey auctions. The jersey auctions are set to include snow camo jerseys (Nov. 11), Hispanic heritage jersey s (Nov. 26), The Salvation Army Red Kettle jerseys (Dec. 1), Flying Toasters jerseys (Jan. 27), sensory/mental health awareness jerseys (Feb. 24), Van Andel Institute purple jerseys (March 15), and the HOPE Network jerseys (April 12).

Fans can sign up for the Early Access Ticket Pre-Sale List on Sept. 8 for the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. To do so, visit laylo.com/griffinshockey/m/xe4aO . Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchase subject to a convenience charge):

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets ;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena, beginning TBD (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday);

- By phone at (616) 774-4585 or (800) 2-HOCKEY.

Advance ticket prices start at $17 for upper level crease, $19 for upper level faceoff, $22 for upper level center ice, $23 for upper level preferred, $24 for upper level prime and $26 for upper level edge; and $25 for lower level faceoff, $29 for lower level center ice, $34 for lower level preferred and $50 for lower level glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before puck drop. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select season package. These plans, along with full-season , FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com .

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit griffinshockey.com or call (800) 2-HOCKEY.

