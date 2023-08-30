Anaheim Ducks Announce Tickets on Sale for Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced tickets are now on sale for the National Hockey League (NHL) club's 2023 preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m.).

The contest will mark the third official preseason game the Ducks will host in San Diego, with the prior contests coming Sept. 11, 1994 vs. Los Angeles (3-2 loss) and Sept. 21, 1994 vs. Boston (4-3 win). Anaheim also visited the San Diego Gulls (International Hockey League) in the club's inaugural 1993 preseason game, which ended in a 5-1 win for the club (did not count in preseason standings).

Ducks alumni, in-arena DJ and host, JoJo Maestrado, as well as Wild Wing and the Power Players will bring the atmosphere of Honda Center to San Diego for the evening. Fans will also have the chance to see San Diego sports icons, Willie O'Ree and Bill Walton, in addition to numerous local celebrities throughout the night. Additionally, fans will have the chance to purchase $5 Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ales when doors open through the close of the second period.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a game-worn jersey raffle for select Ducks jerseys and a special themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($30) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select autographed pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting PRESEASON to 76278. All proceeds benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

The Gulls own an all-time record of 258-213-28-14, including 137-98-15-6 at home and 121-115-13-8 on the road to rank second in the Pacific Division in all-time wins and tied for third in all-time points (558) since the division's inception in 2015-16. Twelve players skated with both San Diego and Anaheim last season, including American Hockey League All Star Lukas Dostal. In total, 84 players spent time with the Gulls and Ducks, including current roster players Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish and John Gibson.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2023-24 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

