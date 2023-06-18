Newcomers Paramount In Game 2 Victory Against Kansas City

The Chicago Dogs defeated the Kansas City Monarchs 7-4 Saturday night at Impact Field. The Dogs have won back-to-back games for the first time since May 30-31. The win puts the Dogs at 17-15 this season, and second in the American Association's East Division.

Newcomers were incredibly important to the Dogs' victory against the American Association's top team. Ben Livorsi, who joined the team only a week ago, crushed a game-changing two-run home run down the right field line in the bottom of the sixth. The swing put the Dogs up 6-4 - a lead they would hold on to the rest of the night.

Livorsi already has two home runs as a Chicago Dog - both of them coming at Impact Field. He scorched his first long ball during his first plate appearance Tuesday night against the Kane County Cougars.

Lefty relief pitcher Andrew Edwards shined in his Chicago Dog debut. He signed with the team a few hours before the first pitch and was the first arm out of the bullpen. Edwards entered in the sixth inning with two outs, a runner on second and third base and Kansas City slugger Chris Herrmann at the plate. Edwards struck Herrmann out swinging on four pitches.

Pitching coach Stu Cliburn kept Edwards in the game during the seventh and eighth innings, which he got through while only allowing one hit, striking out another batter and walking two Monarchs. Edwards pounded the strike zone to the 10 batters he faced. Edwards was efficient, despite the two walks. He got the count to two strikes to both walked batters, including a 10-pitch battle with Kansas City's Dylan Rosa that featured four foul balls in a row.

Chicago closer Brian Schlitter stepped to the mound to finish the game for the second night in a row. Schlitter recorded his sixth save of the season to help the Dogs secure two huge victories for Chicago.

Chicago starting pitcher Tyler Palm threw 5.2 innings, surrendering nine hits, three earned runs, three walks and six strikeouts. His appearance was the longest since May 31, when he pitched seven innings against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Kansas City starting pitcher Jalen Miller entered the game, not allowing a run in three starts. The Dog's offense tallied four earned runs and seven hits over four innings. Chicago's offense rallied its four runs against Miller with two outs.

Cody Bohanek smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the second. The Dogs added three runs in the third. Nick Heath scorched a two-run single to right field, and Luke Mangieri thumped an RBI single to left field.

Mangieri added some insurance with his seventh home run of the season in the eighth. Mangieri has now gone deep in back-to-back nights, after starting the Dogs' four-run seventh-inning rally in last night's victory.

The Dogs aim to win their first series since late May Sunday afternoon. Catch on the field and player autographs are followed by game three against the Monarchs. The first pitch is at 3 p.m.

