Kane County Comes from Behind to Defeat Goldeyes

GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-4 at Northwestern Medicine Field Sunday afternoon.

Kane County (17-17) right fielder Jonah Davis broke a 4-4 tie in the home half of the seventh inning with a two-run home run to centre field. It was the Cougars' third long ball of the game.

The Goldeyes (13-20) took an early 3-0 lead on first baseman Jacob Bockelie's three-run home run to right field just four batters into the ballgame.

The Cougars got one run back in their half of the second when catcher J.D. Osborne doubled down the left field line to bring centre fielder Jimmy Kerrigan all the way around from first base.

In the top of the fourth inning, with the Goldeyes leading 3-1, centre fielder Tra Holmes came in to score on a wild pitch and Winnipeg once again led by four.

Kerrigan led off the bottom of the inning with a home run to left field and two batters later, a solo shot to centre field by Osborne cut the Goldeyes' lead to 4-3.

Kane County tied the game in the fifth frame when Osborne - who finished a triple short of the cycle - singled through the left side of the infield to drive in Kerrigan.

Daniel Bies (1-1) picked up the win in relief. He worked the seventh and eighth innings, allowing only one hit and striking out a pair. Logan Nissen (2) earned the save after Goldeyes third baseman Dayson Croes' single to lead off the top of the ninth was erased by a game-ending double play.

Chas Cywin (1-1) was charged with the loss. He pitched the final 3 1/3 innings in relief of Winnipeg starter RJ Martinez. Cywin gave up two runs on five hits.

The Goldeyes return to Shaw Park Tuesday to face the Lincoln Saltdogs for the first of a three-game series. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Winnipeg will send right-hander Joey Matulovich (0-3, 7.00 ERA) to the mound against Lincoln southpaw Tanner Brown (0-4, 8.39 ERA). All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca. Doug Greenwald will have the pre-game show starting at 6:00 p.m.

