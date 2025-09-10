New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025
Published on September 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeated the Washington Mystics 75-66
Emma Meesseman was a steady force leading her team to victory with 19 PTS, 64% FG & 3 REB.
Jonquel Jones recorded her 102nd double-double of her career and her 12th this season Breanna Stewart passed Tina Charles (151) for 3rd in Liberty franchise history
Postseason Push | @DraftKings
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 9, 2025
- Resilient Fever Ready for Postseason - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Close Regular Season with 83-72 Victory over Minnesota Lynx - Indiana Fever
- Fever Beat Lynx to Close out Regular Season, Await Playoff Fate - Indiana Fever
- 3 Isn't Just a Magic Number, It Might be the Ace in the Hole Las Vegas Needed - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- New York Liberty Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth
- Postgame Notes: NYL 89, WAS 63
- Postgame Notes: NYL 81, CON 79
- Postgame Notes: NYL 62, ATL 78
- Postgame Notes: NYL 85, CHI 91