New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025

Published on September 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeated the Washington Mystics 75-66

Emma Meesseman was a steady force leading her team to victory with 19 PTS, 64% FG & 3 REB.

Jonquel Jones recorded her 102nd double-double of her career and her 12th this season Breanna Stewart passed Tina Charles (151) for 3rd in Liberty franchise history

