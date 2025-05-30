New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025
May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty are off to their best start to a season since 1997 (6-0) when they won 7 straight games.
They defeated the Washington Mystics 85-63. Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 28 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL. Jonquel Jones scored 14 PTS, 18 REB.
