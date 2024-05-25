Sports stats



New York Liberty

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


The Minnesota Lynx defeats the New York Liberty 84-67. #WelcometotheW
