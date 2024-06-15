New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2024
June 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
It was a battle from start to finish as the NY Liberty fought hard to secure a 90-82 road victory over the Aces. Liberty Center, Jonquel Jones, showed up BIG TIME dropping 34 PTS and grabbing 8 REB in the DUB
