New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2025

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Make that 5 WINS in a row

The Las Vegas Aces come out on top as they defeat the Liberty, 83-77!

Jewell Loyd - 21 PTS | 5 3PM A'ja Wilson - 17 PTS | 16 REB

#WNBARivalsWeek

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.