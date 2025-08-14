New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2025
August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Make that 5 WINS in a row
The Las Vegas Aces come out on top as they defeat the Liberty, 83-77!
Jewell Loyd - 21 PTS | 5 3PM A'ja Wilson - 17 PTS | 16 REB
#WNBARivalsWeek
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
