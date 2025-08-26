New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 25, 2025

Published on August 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty hold on in a close game to defeat the Connecticut Sun, 81-79

Breanna Stewart & Jonquel Jones led the way for their team. In Stewie's first game back since July 26th, she dropped 19 PTS & 5 REB. Jonquel Jones contributed a double-double with 18 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST & 2 3PM.

