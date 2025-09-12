New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2025
Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The Liberty took control in their, 91-86, victory over the Sky!
Breanna Stewart: 24 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST Rebekah Gardner: 15 PTS | 3 STL | 3 3PM Emma Meesseman: 14 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST Sabrina Ionescu: 11 PTS | 11 AST | 5 REB
