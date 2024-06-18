New York Liberty Are "Oozing Championship Vibes": Queens of the Court: a WNBA Podcast

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







#wnba #newyorkliberty In this week's episode of your favorite WNBA podcast, Queens of the Court, Jordan and Sheryl discuss why the Liberty are looking even better this season than they did on their trip to the WNBA Finals last season and why there is still even more room to improve for this superstar squad.

