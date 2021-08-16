New York Islanders Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders 2021 preseason schedule will have six games, with all three home games taking place at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

The full preseason schedule is below:

09/26 at 7 p.m. - Islanders at NY Rangers (Madison Square Garden)

09/28 at 7 p.m. - Islanders at Flyers (Wells Fargo Center)

10/02 at 2 p.m. - Islanders vs. Devils (Webster Bank Arena)

10/05 at 7 p.m. - Islanders vs. Flyers (Webster Bank Arena)

10/07 at 7 p.m. - Islanders at Devils (Prudential Center)

10/09 at 7 p.m. - Islanders vs. NY Rangers (Webster Bank Arena)

Tickets to the games at Webster Bank Arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. and are available through Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Webster Bank Arena Box Office. For group ticket information, please call 203-579-5230. Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling 203-345-4818.

Exclusive presale opportunities for games at Webster Bank Arena are as follows:

Presale Priority #1

New York Islanders Season Ticket Members

- Exclusive 2-day window begins Tuesday August 17 at 10 a.m.

- Opt-in form sent via email from the New York Islanders

Presale Priority #2

Bridgeport Islanders Season Ticket Members

- Begins Thursday August 19 at 10 a.m.

- Available through Ticketmaster.com

Presale Priority #3

New York Islanders Season Ticket Waiting List Members

New York Islanders Newsletter Members: Sign up here

Bridgeport Islanders Newsletter Members (Sign up at BridgeportIslanders.com)

- Begins Thursday August 19 at 12 p.m.

- Available through Ticketmaster.com

Secure the best pricing, exclusive benefits and guaranteed access to the biggest matchups taking place at the Islanders new home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park, by calling 888.NY.ISLES for Islanders membership options.

