Ben Thomson Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 16, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Ben Thomson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Thomson, 28, joins the Silver Knights for his eighth professional season. The Brampton, Ontario native split the 2020-21 season between the Binghamton Devils and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. He posted six goals and seven points in 31 AHL games, and two assists in ten games with the Solar Bears.

A fourth-round draft pick (96th overall) of the New Jersey Devils in 2012, Thomson has appeared in 365 career AHL games with the Binghamton and Albany Devils, the San Diego Gulls, and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, totaling 35 goals and 78 points, as well as 558 penalty minutes. He led Binghamton with 119 penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season, as well as last season with 45 penalty minutes in 31 games.

The 6-foot-3 forward also appeared in three NHL games for the Devils during the 2016-17 season.

Thomson played fived junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2009-2014, skating for the Kitchener Rangers and North Bay Battalion. He served as assistant captain in Kitchener from 2012-2014 and in North Bay during the 2013-14 season. Thomson collected 65 goals, 150 points, and 483 penalty minutes in 303 OHL games.

Ben Thomson, Forward

Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 28

Notes:

Recorded six goals and seven points in 31 AHL games during 2020-21 season with Binghamton

Led Binghamton with 119 penalty minutes in 2017-18

Has recorded 35 goals, 78 points, and 558 penalty minutes in 365 AHL games

Appeared in three NHL games in 2016-17

Fourth-round selection (96th overall) of the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 NHL Draft

