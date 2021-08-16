Barracuda Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

August 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season.

2021 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

Game #1: Sat., Oct. 9th - San Jose Barracuda at Colorado Eagles - 5 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

Game #2: Sun., Oct. 10th - San Jose Barracuda at Colorado Eagles - 1 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action at SJBarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason). In addition, the game on Sun., Oct. 10th, can be heard on the Sharks Audio Network, with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.