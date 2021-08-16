Barracuda Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule
August 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season.
2021 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:
Game #1: Sat., Oct. 9th - San Jose Barracuda at Colorado Eagles - 5 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)
Game #2: Sun., Oct. 10th - San Jose Barracuda at Colorado Eagles - 1 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)
Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action at SJBarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason). In addition, the game on Sun., Oct. 10th, can be heard on the Sharks Audio Network, with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.
