Colorado to Host San Jose in Pair of Preseason Games

August 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all preseason and regular season games will go on sale to the public in September.

This will be the third time that the Eagles have clashed with the Barracuda in the preseason and the second time the two teams have met at the BEC prior to the start of the regular season. Colorado will officially begin the 2021-22 campaign with a game at Henderson on Friday, October 15th at 8:00pm MT, before kicking off the home portion of the schedule when the Eagles host San Jose on Friday, October 22nd at 7:05pm MT.

Fans can enter to win four tickets to the preseason matchup with San Jose on Saturday, October 9th before tickets go on sale.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.