New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Full Match Highlights: Messi Magic vs. New York City!
Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026
- Minnesota United Earns Point in Scoreless Draw against Seattle Sounders FC - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte Added to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- 10-man Orange and Blue earn dramatic come-from-behind win Sunday - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory at New York City FC - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Pulls past New York City FC - New York City FC
- Timbers Sign T2 Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory at New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit NYCFC on Sunday
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player
- Inter Miami CF Closes out 2026 Champions Cup Participation