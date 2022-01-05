New Year, New Beer Sampler

January 5, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Happy New Beer from the TinCaps! With the calendar turning to 2022, the TinCaps are once again offering fans a taste of Parkview Field during the baseball off-season. Fans can order a one-of-a-kind 12-pack sampler that features a diverse variety of adult beverages (see list below).

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #TinCapsBrews on social media to share their reviews and interact with others. The sampler also comes with advanced details on how to evaluate like a professional taster.

Orders must be placed by Monday, January 24 (11:59 p.m.). Convenient, contactless curbside pickup will be available on Wednesday, January 26.

This sale is in partnership with locally-based Five Star Distributing. A 12-pack is available for $34.95 plus tax.

The TinCaps are set to begin their 2022 season at Parkview Field on April 12 against the South Bend Cubs. Season tickets and group outing packages are on sale now. More information is available on TinCaps.com and by calling 260-482-6400.

TinCaps January 2022 Beer Sampler

Atwater Brewery - Dirty Blonde (Wheat Ale)

Bell's Brewery - Amber Ale (American Amber Ale)

Boulevard Brewing - Strawberry Lemon & Basil Hard Seltzer

Dark Horse Brewing - Boffo Brown (Brown Ale)

Dogfish Head - 90 Minute IPA

Leinenkugel's - Toasted Bock

New Belgium Brewing - Dominga Mimosa Sour Ale

New Holland Brewing - Lightpoint (White Ale)

Revolution Brewing - Hazy-Hero (Hazy IPA)

Sun King - Keller Haze (IPA)

Woodchuck Cider - Amber

Yuengling - Hershey's Chocolate Porter

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from January 5, 2022

New Year, New Beer Sampler - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.