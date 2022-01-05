Special Olympics Indiana Teams up with South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, IN - The unofficial kickoff to the 2022 season begins with a special cause. The South Bend Cubs are teaming up with Special Olympics Indiana for the 6th Annual South Bend Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 26. Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to register online.

All participants who raise the minimum $85.00 for Special Olympics Indiana will receive an official Polar Plunge long-sleeved t-shirt, with additional prizes and incentives offered to those who raise more. Individuals who go above and beyond in their efforts to support the Polar Plunge by raising a minimum of $4,000 are eligible to be recognized as "Super Plungers." Nineteen individuals earned this distinction in 2021.

The Polar Plunge has been Special Olympics Indiana's signature fundraiser for the last 23 years, bringing together Hoosiers of all ages and backgrounds each winter to raise money and awareness by braving the elements and taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause. All funds raised by the Polar Plunge directly benefit more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train locally and compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports.

"Special Olympics Indiana works to ensure that persons with intellectual disabilities are included, empowered, and recognized as contributing members of their communities," said President & CEO of Special Olympics Indiana Jeff Mohler. "Special Olympics in Saint Joseph County is thriving. The COVID pandemic has slowed us. But it has not stopped us, thanks to our many community allies, including the South Bend Cubs and Andrew Berlin. Our athletes are on the basketball court. They are in the swimming pool. They are in fitness centers getting stronger, faster, better. More importantly, our athletes are in their communities making a difference. Join the South Bend Cubs and Special Olympics as we make a difference together."

More than 3,000 individuals take the plunge in a typical year, Freezin' for a Reason, to raise vital funds that make a lasting difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. To date, the Polar Plunge has generated more than $8.5 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana's year-round programs and events, including more than $750,000 in 2021.

"Every year, the South Bend Polar Plunge grows and has become our unofficial kickoff party to the new baseball season," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing & Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Over the last five years, our South Bend plunge has raised nearly $100,000 for local Special Olympians. We are encouraging community leaders to join us in breaking the $100,000 mark by plunging or donating to the South Bend Cubs plunge page."

Everyone who donates $20 or more to the South Bend Cubs plunge will be entered to win a special gameday ticket package; four tickets to a 2022 South Bend Cubs game, opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and to lead the 7th inning stretch.

