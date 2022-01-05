The Rink at ABC Supply Stadium Officially Opens

BELOIT, WI - Dust off those skates, bundle up, and grab your family and friends! The Beloit Sky Carp are thrilled to announce that their public ice-skating rink, The Rink at ABC Supply Stadium, is officially open for the 2022 winter season.

The rink's grand opening will be this Saturday, January 8th from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, and on Sunday, January 9th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. To make things extra special, the Sky Carp are offering FREE tickets for this weekend only!

Following this weekend, the rink will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January and February. On Fridays the rink will be open from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM. On Saturdays it will be open from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. On Sundays it will be open from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Each day is broken out into three open-skate sessions, each lasting one hour. Guests must select their preferred date and one-hour time slot, when purchasing a ticket to skate. Tickets are only $6 plus a processing fee, and children two (2) and under are free. No skate rentals are available, at this time, guests must supply their own skates.

"We are so excited to welcome fans to ABC Supply Stadium for this truly unique experience. I can't wait to watch families and friends skate on the outfield under the lights!" Said Gracey McDonald, Events Manager for the Beloit Sky Carp. "This is just another example of our commitment to serving as a community gathering space for Beloit and the greater Stateline area."

Rink hours are subject to change depending on weather, temperature, and rink conditions. The Sky Carp will notify skaters of any changes or cancellations to an open skate as soon as possible. Rink hours will always be updated and posted to the team's social media pages and SkyCarp.com. So, check often!

For guests who don't want to skate, but want to come along and watch, the Beloit Health System Club will be open, entry fee is $6 plus a processing fee (also free this weekend). The Sky Carp will be offering light concessions fare, plus soda, beer, and other alcoholic beverages for purchase in the Beloit Health System Club.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SkyCarp.com.

