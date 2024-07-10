New Orleans Pelicans Announce NBA 2k25 2024 Summer League Roster Presented by Tripadeal

July 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their NBA 2K25 2024 Summer League roster, presented by TripADeal, which will take place July 12-22 on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Assistant Coach Aaron Miles will serve as the Pelicans summer league head coach.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on Friday, July 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by games against the Orlando Magic (July 14), San Antonio Spurs (July 16), and Memphis Grizzlies (July 18). The date and opponent for the Pelicans' fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

All NBA 2K25 Summer League games will be available on NBA TV and the ESPN family of networks. The Pelicans radio network will broadcast all of their NBA 2K25 2024 Summer League games on Pelicans.com and the Pelicans Mobile App. Gus Kattengell will handle play-by-play duties, with Erin Summers joining him as color analyst. The Pelicans will also provide exclusive team content on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans Mobile App, and Pelicans social media channels throughout summer league.

Pelicans 2024 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos Ht Wt DOB Prior to NBA/Country NBA Yrs.

23 Izaiah Brockington G 6-4 200 7/12/1999 Iowa State/USA 1

2 Keion Brooks Jr. F 6-7 210 7/7/2000 Washington/USA 0

35 Jermaine Couisnard G 6-4 215 11/25/1998 Oregon/USA 0

4 Jalen Crutcher G 6-2 175 7/18/1999 Dayton/USA 1

55 Jordan Hall G 6-7 215 1/14/2002 St. Joseph's/USA 1

20 Joey Hauser F 6-9 230 7/17/1999 Michigan State/USA 0

24 Jordan Hawkins G 6-5 195 4/29/2002 Connecticut/USA 1

13 Karlo Matković F/C 6-11 231 3/30/2001 Cedevita Olimpija/Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

21 Yves Missi C 6-11 229 5/14/2004 Baylor/Cameroon 0

30 Trhae Mitchell G 6-6 195 8/19/1997 South Alabama/USA 0

0 Kevin Obanor G 6-8 235 6/12/1999 Texas Tech/USA 0

18 Josh Oduro F 6-9 240 10/14/2000 Providence/USA 0

12 Antonio Reeves G 6-5 187 11/20/2000 Kentucky/USA 0

Pelicans 2024 Summer League Schedule

Date Event Time (Central) Television Location

Friday, July 12 Game #1 vs. Timberwolves 4:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack

Sunday, July 14 Game #2 vs. Magic 6:30 p.m. NBA TV Pavilion

Tuesday, July 16 Game #3 vs. Spurs 9:30 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack

Thursday, July 18 Game #4 vs. Grizzlies 5:00 p.m. NBA TV Pavilion

July 20 or July 21 Game #5 TBD TBD TBD

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from July 10, 2024

New Orleans Pelicans Announce NBA 2k25 2024 Summer League Roster Presented by Tripadeal - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.