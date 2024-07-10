Portland Trail Blazers Re-Sign Justin Minaya to Two-Way Contract

July 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







The Portland Trail Blazers announced they have re-signed forward Justin Minaya (min-EYE-uh) to a two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.

Minaya appeared in 34 games (one start) for the Trail Blazers last season. In 20 games (19 starts) with the Rip City Remix during the 2023-24 G League regular season and Showcase Cup, he recorded 13.7 points (43.8% FG, 33.6% 3-PT), 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game.

As of the 2023-24 season, NBA teams may have up to three players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 50 games with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.