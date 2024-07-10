Portland Trail Blazers Re-Sign Justin Minaya to Two-Way Contract
July 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
The Portland Trail Blazers announced they have re-signed forward Justin Minaya (min-EYE-uh) to a two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.
Minaya appeared in 34 games (one start) for the Trail Blazers last season. In 20 games (19 starts) with the Rip City Remix during the 2023-24 G League regular season and Showcase Cup, he recorded 13.7 points (43.8% FG, 33.6% 3-PT), 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game.
As of the 2023-24 season, NBA teams may have up to three players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 50 games with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.
