Remix Select Isaac Nogues Gonzalez in 2024 NBA G League International Draft

July 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix have selected guard Isaac Nogues Gonzalez with the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA G League International Draft.

In 26 games (16 starts) last season with CBP Huesca (Spain), Nogues Gonzalez, 20, averaged 6.9 points (50.0% FG), 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.4 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. He posted a 6.1 steal percentage, which was the highest steal percentage of any global professional player in the 2023-24 season. The Spain native played on the U19 Spanish National Team that won the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2023.

The NBA G League International Draft allows teams to select the returning player rights for international draft prospects. Four players from three different countries were drafted as part of the 2024 NBA G League International Draft. All players are NBA Draft-eligible prospects, with the ability to declare for the NBA Draft ranging in time from 2025 through 2027.

