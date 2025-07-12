Sports stats

USL New Mexico United

New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video


Rubio Rubin's first goal for the Charleston Battery served as the game-winner as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United before more than 11,000 fans at Isotopes Park after Talen Maples' penalty kick had pulled the hosts level midway through the second half.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent New Mexico United Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central