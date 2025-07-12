New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Rubio Rubin's first goal for the Charleston Battery served as the game-winner as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United before more than 11,000 fans at Isotopes Park after Talen Maples' penalty kick had pulled the hosts level midway through the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.