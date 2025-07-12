New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Rubio Rubin's first goal for the Charleston Battery served as the game-winner as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United before more than 11,000 fans at Isotopes Park after Talen Maples' penalty kick had pulled the hosts level midway through the second half.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025
- Rowdies Concede Late, Fall, 1-0, in San Antonio - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Stuns Las Vegas with 4-3 Victory in Dramatic Home Thriller - FC Tulsa
- LouCity Poses a Threat, But Falls to Leganés in International Friendly - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Win Fourth in Their Last Six USLC Games - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Takes Home Win in Motor City Rematch - Hartford Athletic
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery Match Preview
- New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic
- New Mexico United Releases Camo Merchandise Collection
- New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois Loaned to North Texas SC
- New Mexico United Beats Colorado Springs on Penalties to Stay Alive in Jagermeister Cup