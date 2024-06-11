New Mexico Ice Wolves Forward Ryan Seelinger Named 2023-24 NAHL Rookie of the Year

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced that forward and University of Miami Ohio NCAA Division I commit, Ryan Seelinger was named the 2023-2024 North American Hockey League (NAHL) Rookie of the Year. The prestigious award is a true testament to the player that Seelinger, from Downers Grove, IL, is both on and off the ice. The NM Ice Wolves are proud to be part of Ryan's development and honored to have coached him through his rookie season where he displayed outstanding qualities of an athlete dedicated to their sport.

"We are thrilled to see Ryan named the Rookie of the Year," said New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach and General Manager Phil Fox. "We knew we named him the New Mexico Ice Wolves Rookie of the Year for a reason. He had a phenomenal first season in the NAHL and we are excited to see how far his hockey career can go."

In the regular season he had 18 goals and 30 assists, totaling 48 points. In the 2024 Roberston Cup Playoffs, he contributed six points, helping push the NM Ice Wolves to the Division Semi-Finals. Among his many accomplishments in the 2023-24 season, Seelinger was named the South Division Star of the Week, April 1, and received stars of the week and Players of the Month Honorable Mentions several times throughout the season. Ryan Seelinger was also named to the NAHL Top Prospects Roster in early January.

