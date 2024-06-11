Bartecko Named to All-NAHL First Team

June 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce forward Dominik Bartecko has been named to the All-NAHL First Team as one of the top forwards of the 2023-24 season. He is the first Titan receive the honor. Additionally, Bartecko has been named to the All-East Division team after rewriting the New Jersey Titans' record books, recording the best offensive season in franchise history. He is the first Titan named to the divisional team since Anthony Calafiore, David Posma, and Andrew Takacs in the 2021-22 season, when New Jersey became the first East Division team to win the Robertson Cup.

The Tennessean, committed to play NCAA Division I hockey with Mercyhurst University, had 31 goals, 52 assists, and 83 points in 59 regular season games. All three marks set new franchise highs, beating Michael Young's 29 goals last season, Ryan Naumovski's 43 assists in 2019, and Mitch Machlitt's 62 points in the shortened 2020 season. A finalist for the NAHL's Most Valuable Player Award, Bartecko was named the Bauer Hockey East Division 1st Star of the Week three times, and the 2nd Star four times this season. He was also named the Forward of the Month in March, where he put up 9 goals and 15 assists in 10 games.

"Dom deserves all the accolades he gets," said Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus. "He had a consistent, high impact effect on every game for us this year, and he was a force on the ice at all times. As the year went on, and he got more and more attention from his opponents, but he continued to raise his game. His ability to be lethal and make everyone on the ice with him dangerous was a huge part of our attack. Dom's impact on our organization is legendary. He re-wrote many records and represented our team well on and off the ice. We are extremely proud of him being named to the All-NAHL First Team."

