2024 NAHL Draft Preview

June 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans will take part in the 2024 NAHL Draft tomorrow, June 12th, beginning at 2:00pm. The Titans will look to add to a team that had seven players age out of junior hockey. New Jersey is slotted into the 24th overall position in the first round.

Last season, the Titans held 12 selections, beginning with the selection of Dominick Rivelli in the 2nd round with the 59th overall pick. Rivelli would be named the 9th captain in team history shortly after the season began, and would go on to break the franchise's season scoring record when he tallied his 30th goal of the season against Philadelphia on April 2nd. Other notable recent players acquired through the NAHL Draft include Zak Brice and Joe Harney in 2022, and Robertson Cup Champions Tyler Sanborn and Coleman Nee in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2024

2024 NAHL Draft Preview - New Jersey Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.