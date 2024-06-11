Four Tauros Honored During NAHL Awards

June 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







The Minot Minotauros are proud to announce that Head Coach/General Manager Cody Campbell and three players, Brady James, Jack O'Hanisain, and Colby Woogk were all honored during today's NAHL Awards Show.

Campbell was named the NAHL Coach of the Year for leading the Tauros to a franchise record 44 wins, 90 points, along with Central Division regular season and playoff championships. Campbell is the first Minotauros Head Coach to earn NAHL Coach of the Year honors.

While both Brady James and Colby Woogk were finalists for individual awards as NAHL Goaltender and Defenseman of the Year respectively neither was voted as the winner. Despite that both made the All-NAHL Second Team. Additionally, those two along with forward Jack O'Hanisain were named to the NAHL All-Central Team.

For the rest of the NAHL Awards see the full story at NAHL.com.

