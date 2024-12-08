New Cat Guimond Wins Q Debut in Port City

December 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Goaltender Rudy Guimond had an impressive debut for the Wildcats in his first QMJHL game, making 37 saves while helping Moncton nip the Sea Dogs 3-2 before 3,000 fans at TD Station.

The Cats were trailing 2-1 midway through the third before Markus Vidicek tied the game with his 15th of the season, leading to Gabe Smith's game-winner at the 17-minute mark, on a great corner feed from Yoan Loshing. Juraj Pekarcik potted his 11th of the season and added an assist while Caleb Desnoyers took 3rd Star honors with a pair of assists. The Cats also had 39 shots at Saint John's Justin Robinson.

Three Stars:

1 Zach Morin, SNB

2 Justin Robinson, SNB

3 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS

The Cats improve to 22-5-2 and complete the first half of the schedule with a pair of home games this weekend. Friday, the Cats host the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at 7pm in the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss Night' for Moncton Headstart, and Saturday the Cape Breton Eagles provide the opposition at 7pm on 'Food Drive Night', presented by Atlantis Superstore.

