Islanders Edge Huskies in Shootout Thriller

December 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders delivered an electrifying performance this afternoon, battling their way to a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the 1st-place Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at the Eastlink Centre Cahrlottetown.

Despite being outshot 42-28, the Isles leaned on stellar goaltending from Nicolas Ruccia and a dazzling offensive display by Egor Goriunov to secure the win.

The Islanders opened the scoring late in the 1st period with a powerplay goal by Owen Conrad, who buried a sharp shot off a feed from Egor Goriunov and Alexis Michaud. Though heavily outshot in the frame (15-5), the Isles' defense and Ruccia's composure kept the Huskies at bay.

The 2nd period saw Rouyn-Noranda push hard, tying the game 1-1 with a quick wrist shot. However, Goriunov responded with a crafty spin-and-shoot goal, catching the Huskies' netminder off guard to restore the Islanders' lead at 2-1.

The momentum shifted dramatically after a controversial knee-on-knee hit by Ross Campbell, which resulted in a 5-minute major penalty and game misconduct. The Huskies capitalized on the extended powerplay, scoring twice to take a 3-2 lead into the 3rd period.

With their backs against the wall, the Islanders dominated the 3rd period. Egor Goriunov stepped up once again, tying the game with his 2nd goal of the night and 3rd point, as Charlottetown unleashed relentless pressure on the Huskies. This was Egor's 21st point in his last 11 games.

A tense overtime failed to produce a winner, as both teams traded chances, but Ruccia stood tall, making critical saves to extend the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Goriunov and Alexis Michaud found the back of the net, while Ruccia blanked all Huskies shooters, sealing the Islanders' hard-fought victory!

It was a gutsy performance that demonstrated the Islanders' resilience, skill, and determination to rise to any challenge. Fans at the Eastlink Centre were treated to an unforgettable afternoon of hockey!

The Islanders will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next matchup on home ice ON DEC. 13TH VS. HALIFAX for The Brick Teddy Bear Toss!

