Eagles Host Foreurs in Final Home Game of First Half of Season

December 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It will be a historic moment for one Cape Breton Eagles player as the Eagles play their final home game before the league's Christmas break- against a Val-d'Or Foreur team making its only visit of the season to Centre 200. It will be exciting afternoon as it's teddy & toque toss at Centre 200.

Xavier Daigle is expected to be in the lineup for the Cape Breton Eagles today, and when he hits the ice, he will set a new franchise record for most consecutive games played. It will be 169 straight games for Daigle, breaking Stephen Woodworth's mark of 168 games that was set in March of 2014. Daigle had two assists in Friday night's 5-0 win against Saint John, along with two assists for Cam Squires while captain Jacob Newcombe scored twice and Jakob Milota recorded a shutout.

There will be a familiar face in the lineup today as former Eagle Noah Reinhart returns to Centre 200. The Foreurs forward has been heating up in recent weeks, with six goals in seven games. Val-d'Or is looking to complete a perfect Maritime road trip, having collected wins in Charlottetown & Halifax.

With it being the final home game prior to the league's Christmas break, some Eagle players could be making their final appearance as a home player at Centre 200. The QMJHL winter trading period will begin following next weekend's games.

This afternoon is teddy & toque toss day at Centre 200- fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed toy and/or toque (wrapped in plastic) to the arena, and to throw it on to the ice following the first Eagles goal. All items gathered on the ice will be donated to local charities in time for the holidays.

Additionally, the Eagles will be hosting their annual Eagles holiday gear sale in the Centre 200 main concourse beginning at 2:00 PM.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/EGzQu

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31217/

VAL-D'OR CAPE BRETON

9-16-3-0-0 (Away: 5-8-2-0) RECORD 12-13-2-1 (Home: 5-7-1-1)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

93GF/127GA GOALS/GOALS AGAINST 83GF/90GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Friday, Val-d'Or 4 @ Halifax 1 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Saint John 0 @ Cape Breton 5

Philippe Veilleux (30 points in 28 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (25 points in 28 games)

7th, 24.2% (Away: 5th, 26.5%) POWER PLAY 15th, 18.1% (Home: 15th, 16.3%)

T16th 67.9% (Away: 15th, 69.5%) PENALTY KILL 10th, 79.2% (Home: 11th, 74%)

Alexandre Guy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

