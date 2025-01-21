NEST and Omaha Storm Chasers Announce Annual Writing Sweepstakes

January 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Nebraska State Treasurer Tom Briese and the Omaha Storm Chasers today announced the 23rd annual "Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes. Entries must be postmarked by Monday, March 31, 2025.

Students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. Entries are limited to 750 words and should be sent to Aniya Tate, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046. Information about the writing sweepstakes is available on the Treasurer's website at www.treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/.

Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners in seventh and eighth grades who will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings accounts - including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska's three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska. Winners will be notified in late April.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the May 18th Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion where they will be recognized during a brief ceremony before the game.

"This is such a great celebration of our students, teachers and our national pastime. This sweepstakes gives kids a chance to reflect on what their educational goals are and how to achieve those goals. It is always such a pleasure to meet the winners and enjoy a day at the ballpark," Treasurer Briese said.

Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST 529, the state-sponsored 529 college savings program that allows for tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Nebraska account owners can qualify for up to $10,000 a year in state income tax deductions ($5,000 if married filing separately).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.