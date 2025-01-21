Gwinnett Stripers Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2025

January 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2025 season. Online applications can be submitted now at GoStripers.com/jobs, and an in-person Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Suite Lounge at Coolray Field.

Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:

Amusements Attendants

Guest Relations

Hype Squad

Parking Staff

Press Box Staff

Security Staff

Team Store Associates

Ticket Sellers

Turf Staff

Video Production Staff

Ushers

Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be at the Job Fair on February 8 interviewing for seasonal gameday positions including:

Concessions Cooks

Cashiers

Suite Servers

For those attending the Job Fair, please bring printed copies of your resume. Parking is free, and entry is through the Main Gate.

