Gwinnett Stripers Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2025
January 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2025 season. Online applications can be submitted now at GoStripers.com/jobs, and an in-person Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Suite Lounge at Coolray Field.
Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:
Amusements Attendants
Guest Relations
Hype Squad
Parking Staff
Press Box Staff
Security Staff
Team Store Associates
Ticket Sellers
Turf Staff
Video Production Staff
Ushers
Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be at the Job Fair on February 8 interviewing for seasonal gameday positions including:
Concessions Cooks
Cashiers
Suite Servers
For those attending the Job Fair, please bring printed copies of your resume. Parking is free, and entry is through the Main Gate.
