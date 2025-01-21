Celebrate Your Bear-Y Special Someone with Rowdie's Valentine's Surprise

INDIANAPOLIS - If that special someone in your life loves baseball, there's no better gift this Valentine's Day than a specialty Indianapolis Indians package and visit from everyone's favorite, lovable bear Rowdie. Beginning today, fans may purchase a Rookie Bundle for $90, which is perfect for the kiddo in your life and includes a flower, custom plush, personalized valentine and Rowdie cookie all delivered by the bear himself. Gametime Bundles are also available for $135, which include all Rookie Bundle offerings plus one limited-edition, adult-size Rowdie t-shirt and two Box tickets redeemable for any 2025 Indians home game.

Rowdie's Valentine's Surprise orders must be placed by Friday, Feb. 7 at 11:59 PM ET while supplies last. Once an order is placed, a Rowdie Crew representative will reach out to schedule a time that works best for delivery. All deliveries must be within a 40-mile radius of Victory Field (501 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46225).

Bundle quantities are limited. Visit IndyIndians.com/Shop to purchase.

