Durham Bulls Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced their field staff for the 2025 campaign, the franchise's 30th year at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Morgan Ensberg is set to return to Durham for his second season as manager, with Pitching Coach Brian Reith, and Hitting Coach Kenny Hook among those also coming back to the Bull City.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Morgan and his staff back to Durham for the 2025 season," said Mike Birling, Vice President, CBC Sports. "Last year provided many exciting moments for our fans, and this year is sure to be another memorable season as we celebrate 30 years since Durham Bulls Athletic Park opened in 1995."

Prior to his first season with the Bulls in 2024, Ensberg helmed the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits for four seasons, compiling a 300-224 record while reaching the Southern League playoffs each year, including a Southern League Championship Series appearance in 2021. The 49-year-old spent portions of eight seasons in the Major Leagues, primarily with the Houston Astros, earning 2005 National League All-Star honors while smashing a career-high 36 home runs, playing alongside Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.

Brian Reith returns to the Bull City for his fourth season as Pitching Coach. Last year the Bulls pitching staff finished fourth in the International League in strikeouts (1,420), in addition to sixth in walks and hits per innings pitched (1.40) while posting the lowest walks total in the circuit (526).

Kenny Hook also comes back to Durham for his third year as Hitting Coach. Bulls batters combined to record an International League-best 2,242 total bases in 2024, in addition to bashing 203 home runs last season, matching the Syracuse Mets for most in the circuit.

German Melendez joins the Bulls for his first season as Bench Coach after previously serving in the same role with Double-A Montgomery. In his two seasons with the Biscuits dating back to 2023, Montgomery compiled a 160-115 record, making appearances in the Southern League postseason in both years.

Tyler Ladendorf returns to Durham as well for his second season as Assistant Hitting Coach, with Kris Russell and Tsutomu Kamiya back as the Bulls' Athletic Trainers, in addition to Home Clubhouse Manager Pat Phelan. Austin Teets joins the staff for his first season as Durham's Strength and Conditioning Coach following two seasons in the same role with Double-A Montgomery, along with fellow newcomers Zac Law (Bullpen Coach) and Nick Rodgers (Process and Integration Coach).

After beginning the 2025 campaign in Norfolk on Friday, March 28, the Bulls begin their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game homestand versus the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Tickets for that game and all 2025 home contests will be available beginning on Thursday, January 30.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2025 season are now available, and can be purchased at Durham Bulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

