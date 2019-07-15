Near No-No Nets Sebald Pitcher of the Week

July 15, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky - After arriving home from a weekend road-trip in Sauget, Ill. the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, were informed that left-handed starter, Scott Sebald has been tabbed Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for his performance on Saturday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, when the Freedom blanked the Gateway Grizzlies, 5-0.

Sebald (3-1, 3.53) was masterful on the bump, netting four perfect innings before plunking Gateway designated hitter, Luke Lowery to start the fifth.

The Cincinnati, Oh native would hold his no-hitter for 6.2 frames, before Lowery dropped a flare over first to spoil no-hit history with two outs in the seventh.

Despite surrendering the no-no, Sebald, 25, was able to corral 8.1 shut-out innings of work, ceding just a pair of hits and one walk with 6 whiffs in what became his third win of the season.

Snake bit with no-decisions early in the year, the southpaw entered that start in Sauget with as many no-decisions as quality starts (6), but broke the tie with his performance, Sebald spinning quality start number seven in ten outings this season.

"I thought Scott threw one of his better games this season." Said Florence pitching coach, Brian White, he continued, "Everything looked clean out of his hand all game. You could tell he had confidence in every pitch he threw with his tempo and and the way he was being aggressive. Scott threw a first pitch strike to 25 out of 30 hitters so he had their offense taking uncomfortable swings all night and it showed."

A local product, the Lindsey Wilson College alum is in the midst of his first season with the Freedom, and third in the Frontier League. Prior to arriving in Florence, the lefty pitched a pair of seasons with the Normal CornBelters, and boasts two stints in affiliated baseball with the Rangers and Marlins organizations in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Sebald ascended as high as A Greensboro with Miami in 2018.

With the honor, Sebald joins teammates, Austin Wobrock and Ricky Ramirez Jr. to land Frontier League Pitcher/Player of the Week accolades this season.

Scott will toe the slab next on Friday, July 19 when the Freedom return home to UC Health Stadium for a weekend set with their West Division foe, Evansville Otters.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.