Player and Pitcher of the Week Named

July 15, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





River City outfielder JD Hearn and Florence Freedom left-hander Scott Sebald win this week's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Hearn earned his first Player of the Week award after hitting .500 on the All-Star break shortened week. Hearn hit safely in all three games against the Windy City ThunderBolts, going 5-10 and adding a pair of RBI on the series. During the month of July, Hearn has hit safely in eight of nine games, and has seen his batting average jump 36 points.

The 24-year-old came straight to the Frontier League, and the Rascals, after his 2 years at UC San Diego. He was an All-Star in 2018 as a rookie, where he hit .281, 10 RBI, and 42 RBI, with a .281/.353/.447 slash line on the year. This season, Hearn sits tied for fourth place in the League with 13 doubles.

Sebald shut down the Gateway Grizzlies as he lead the Freedom to a 5-0 win in his one start of the week. He went 8.1 innings giving up only 2 hits and striking out six. The start gave him his seventh quality start of the season out of 10 starts.

Sebald, a 6'5" left-hander is in his first season with the Freedom, after spending two seasons with the Normal CornBelters. He started his career in the Texas Rangers organization, before joining the Frontier League in 2017. Sebald pitched with the Miami Marlins in 2018. This season Sebald is 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA in 63 innings pitched, striking out 52, and only allowing a .213 batting average against him.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

The Frontier League is entering its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues, and 37 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

