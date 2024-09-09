NCFC scores season-high five goals in dominant win

September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC scored four times in the first half to take down Oakland Roots SC, 5-0, at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday.

With the win, North Carolina FC improves to 8-9-9 on the season with 33 points. NCFC's five-goal haul is the team's highest tally of the season.

Four different players found the back of the net for NCFC in a first-half offensive explosion. Rodrigo Da Costa got the scoring going in the 6', pouncing on a rebound after Evan Conway's glancing header hit the post.

Rafa Mentzingen kept the scoring going just two minutes later, burying his fourth goal of the season after an excellent ball from Collin Martin sprung the wingback in behind the Roots back line.

Paco Craig and Conway got in on the scoring fun later in the half, with Craig heading home a Mikey Maldonado corner in the 32' and Conway smashing home a rebound in the 44'. Conway's goal was his ninth on the season, the most of an NCFC player.

Ezra Armstrong added a fifth goal in the 63', getting on the end of a lobbed pass from Da Costa and beating his man down the wing before slamming the ball home.

Match Notes:

NCFC's five-goal haul is the most the team has scored in a USL Championship game this season. Five different players found the back of the net in the win.

Evan Conway's 44' strike saw the forward take back over as NCFC's leading scorer this season after Oalex Anderson tied Conway for the lead in Week 26.

Rodrigo Da Costa scored and assisted in the win, giving him eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) on the season.

Up Next: North Carolina FC is back on the road for Week 28 of the USL Championship regular season, taking on Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig ©, Bryce Washington, Justin Malou (Daniel Navarro - 87'); Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Jacori Hayes - 69'), Rafa Mentzingen; Evan Conway (Finn Sundstrom - 90'), Louis Perez (Shaft Brewer Jr. - 69'), Rodrigo da Costa (Raheem Somersall - 69').

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Trevor Mulqueen, Lamar Batista, Jaxon Silverman.

OAK (3-4-3): Paul Blanchette; Niall Logue, Neveal Hackshaw ©, Gagi Margvelashvili (Thomas Camier - 76'); Justin Rasmussen, Napo Matsoso (Daniel Gomez - 63'), Irakoze Donasiyano, Baboucarr Njie (Ilya Alekseev - 38'); Trayvone Reid (José Sinisterra - 63'), Miche-Naider Chéry (Dom Dwyer - 63'), Johnny Rodriguez.

Subs Not Used: Timothy Syrel, Camden Riley.

Score:

NCFC: 5

OAK: 0

Goals:

NCFC: R. Da Costa - 6'; R. Mentzingen - 8' (C. Martin) ; P. Craig - 32' (M. Maldonado) ; E. Conway - 44' ; E. Armstrong - 63' (R. Da Costa)

OAK: -

Cautions:

NCFC: B. Washington - 54'; C. Martin - 59'; P. Craig - 89'

OAK: -

Ejections:

NCFC: -

OAK: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

