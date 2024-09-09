Oakland Roots SC Announces Exclusive Marshawn Lynch Bobblehead
September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots SC unveils an exclusive bobblehead of Co-Owner and Oakland sporting icon, Marshawn Lynch. A total of 100 Marshawn bobbleheads will be given away via a raffle following the end of the season. Fans can sign up using the link below for a chance to win.
A limited number of bobbleheads will also be available for purchase at the last home game of the season on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Sign up by 11:59 PM PT on November 17, 2024, for your chance to win. Winners will be selected, and the bobbleheads will be shipped to the lucky fans.
Don't miss out on this rare piece of Oakland history.
