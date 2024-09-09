LouCity Hosts Mexico's Cancún FC in Midweek Friendly

With a hold on first place atop the USL Championship, Louisville City FC will break from league play Tuesday for its second international friendly of the year.

Cancún FC visits Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game promising a night of quality soccer and celebration of Mexico's vibrant culture.

Tickets start at just $12 to this promotion-packed match. Gates open at 6 p.m. for LouCity's $2 happy hour including beer, hot dogs, Pepsi products and water. Ohio Valley Wrestling's luchadores will feature before kickoff in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone before a halftime performance by Mariachi Sensación on the field. Speciality food items will be offered at concession stands throughout the stadium.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/Cancun for tickets and more information.

"This matchup is both a sporting challenge and game day atmosphere we look forward to," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "I'd encourage the community to come out to Lynn Family Stadium, experience something different and support this event as we continue to show Louisville is a destination for top clubs seeking a friendly."

This marks the final scheduled international friendly this summer for the boys in purple, who also hosted Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany's first-division Bundesliga back on July 30.

Cancún travels to Louisville after winning the second-division Liga de Expansión MX's Apertura covering the opening half of the 2023-2024 campaign. The club followed that up by taking the Campeón de Campeones Final, a two-legged playoff final between the victors of the Apertura and Clausura (closing half) competitions.

Led by coach Luis Arce, Cancún, has a roster made up of mostly domestic talent. There are a handful of exceptions, including Colombian forward José Rodríguez, who scored nine goals in 14 games last season.

The club's captain, center back Benjamín Galindo Jr, was a part of C.D. Guadalajara's Concacaf Champions League-winning team in 2018. He is also the son of former Mexico international and Liga MX legend, Benjamín Galindo.

Cancún FC was founded in 2020 when Cafetaleros de Chiapas relocated to Quintana Roo.

"We are delighted to play a game in a great city like Louisville against a team that is top of the USL," said Giovanni Solazzi, vice president of Cancún FC. "It's a good opportunity to foster the relationship between USL and Liga de Expansión MX and a precedent to promote more international games between the two leagues in the future.

"We represent two fast-developing teams with huge ambitions. It's going to be a fun soccer night at Lynn Family Stadium, and we look forward to it!"

This will mark the second consecutive year that a club from Mexico's second tier will make the trip to Lynn Family Stadium to face the boys in purple. In 2023, LouCity faced another championship-winning side, Atlante FC, which went on to face Cancún in the Campeón de Campeones.

