Miami Falls Short by One in New Mexico

Miami FC misses out by one against conference leader's New Mexico United with the match ending 1-0.

The majority of the first half remained scoreless with chances on both sides. New Mexico dominated possession but was unable to capitalize with multiple successful saves from Khadim Ndiaye leaving the match scoreless.

However, in the 45th minute, New Mexico's Jacobo Reyes was able to put one past Miami's defense off of a rebound, sending the shot past Ndiaye.

Miami continued to put pressure on New Mexico's backline but was not able to break their lead. The home team continued to dominate the remainder of the match but were unable to get another on the board. Ndiaye stopped New Mexico's attempts, and the match ended 1-0 to the home team.

Miami returns to Pitbull Stadium to face Hartford Athletic in their sole home match of September. Tickets for the match can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.

LINEUPS

New Mexico United - Alexander Tambakis, Christopher Gloster, Talen Maples, Anthony Herbert, Abdi Mohamed, Marco Micaletto (Sergio Rivas 58'), Nanan Houssou (Zico Bailey 58'), Harry Swartz (Avionne Flanagan 87'), Mukwelle Akale, Jacobo Reyes (Nicky Hernandez 73'), Greg Hurst (Abu Danladi 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Kristopher Shakes, Arturo Astorga, Jace Sais, Derek Lozano

Miami FC - Khadim Ndiaye, Daniel Barbir, Junior Palacios, Daltyn Knutson (Sebastian Joseph 87'), Alejandro Mitrano, Roberto Molina, Joey DeZart, Gabriel Cabral, Allen Gavilanes (Luisinho 67'), Frank Lopez, Michael Lawrence (Manuel Botta 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Daniel Gagliardi, Rocco Genzano, Marco Santana

SCORING SUMMARY

NM - Jacobo Reyes 45'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

NM - Greg Hurst (Yellow Card 30')

NM - Nanan Houssou (Yellow Card 37')

NM - Marco Micaletto (Yellow Card 42')

