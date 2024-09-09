Oakland Roots SC and Pixar Animation Studios Announces Pixar Night on October 12th Featuring Post Game Drone Show

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club is proud to announce a night of special theming and a postgame drone show featuring characters and imagery from Pixar Animation Studios following the Roots game on October 12, 2024.

"Storytelling and highlighting the community is why we built Oakland Roots SC. To be able to work with the leader in community storytelling based right here in our backyard is truly special," said Oakland Roots Chief Marketing Officer, Edreece Argahndiwal. "Everyone from here knows what it means to have Pixar in our community. I grew up watching every one of their films and to be able to bring that experience to the East Bay through a post game drone show is truly iconic."

Pixar's rich history of creativity and storytelling closely aligns with Oakland Roots SC, serving as a key differentiator for the club. The night will feature Pixar-themed elements, from art to music, culminating in a spectacular drone show. Both organizations share a deep pride for the community. The Roots highlight local themes, venues, and community organizations featured on Roots game days and Pixar is known for including East Bay easter eggs throughout its films.

Fans will be invited to stay in their seats postgame to experience the one of a kind Pixar themed drone show presented by Pinnacle Drone Light Shows.To secure a ticket for this special night, visit Oaklandrootssc.com/tickets or call (510)-488-1144 to speak with a ticket sales representative for any questions or group packages.

