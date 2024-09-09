FC Tulsa to Welcome Furry Friends and Honor First Responders at Pups at the Pitch Night

September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - It's time to bring your best (four-legged) friend to the pitch! FC Tulsa is rolling out the green carpet for dogs and their owners as the club takes on Las Vegas Lights FC for Pups at the Pitch and First Responders Night on Wednesday, September 11, at 7:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field.

The first 100 lucky pups through the gate will score a stylish FC Tulsa dog bandana, so they can cheer on the squad in true canine style. The Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department will also be on-site with their firetruck and police car, adding even more excitement to the night with a special halftime showdown between the city's bravest.

Dogs are welcome to enjoy the action from the GA Lawn areas, where water bowls will be stationed to keep them cool and hydrated. Dog owners and their pups must enter through the Oil Derrick entrance (corner of Elgin and Archer) and sign a waiver confirming their dog is up to date on vaccines and that they accept responsibility for their dog's behavior. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash, and only one dog is permitted per adult. GA Lawn tickets are available here.

In addition to the on-field action, the night will feature local pet adoption agencies, with appearances from Sheridan Road Veterinary Clinic, Skiatook Paws & Claws, City of Tulsa Animal Welfare and Spirit Ranch Dog Training. Whether you're looking to adopt or get some tips on training, this is the place to be!

Get ready for a night full of soccer, dogs and community spirit as FC Tulsa celebrates our furry fans and local heroes. Don't miss out on the fun!

For a complete list of Pups at the Pitch guidelines read below and to access the event waiver, click here.

Important Event Information

You must sign a waiver indicating your dog is up to date on vaccines and that you accept liability for your dog's actions.

All dogs must be kept on leash.

Enter through the Oil Derrick Gate.

Dogs must remain in the GA Lawn areas.

Dogs are not allowed in the seating bowl but you may walk your dog around the concourse.

Water stations will be set up in the outfield for your pup to stay cool and hydrated.

The weather might be warm. Please ensure your dog is comfortable in these conditions before planning to attend the event.

One dog is permitted per adult.

No retractable leashes are allowed.

Dogs do not require a ticket.

Dog owner assumes responsibility for the actions of their dog for the duration of the Pups at the Pitch event.

Should you take your dog to the game?

Yes, if your dog:

Is up to date on all required vaccinations and old enough to be around other dogs and people (4+ months of age)

Is in relatively good health and can walk up and down several flights of stairs

Does well on leash and is not reactive toward other dogs or humans

Does well with crowds and loud noises and cheering

Probably not, if your dog:

Is unvaccinated or under 4 months of age

Is a senior dog that would have trouble navigating stairs and being outside for an extended period of time

Tends to get overheated

Has reactive tendencies toward other dogs or humans

Is exhibiting any signs of illness close to the day of the game such as cough, nasal discharge, lethargy or diarrhea. These symptoms can be signs of potentially infectious illnesses and it would probably be best for your dog, as well as the other dogs in attendance, if they did not attend

Has issues with loud noises (loud music, sirens, etc. will occur before/during/after the game)

