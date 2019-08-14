Naturals Shutout Travs

North Little Rock, AR - Three Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitchers combined to shutout the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night, 3-0. Brady Singer dealt seven innings allowing just four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to earn the win. Grant Gavin and Tyler Zuber, a White Hall native, each worked a scoreless frame to close it out. Ricardo Sanchez delivered a solid start going 5.1 innings and allowing one run on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. All three games in this series have been shutouts with the Travs winning the first two.

Moments That Mattered

* A leadoff walk in the first turned into an early lead for the Naturals as Taylor Featherston slapped a single through the right side.

* The Travs had a runner in scoring position with no one out in the sixth. A bunt moved him to third with one out but Donnie Walton scorched line drive went right at the first baseman for the second out before a ground out ended the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Logan Taylor: 2-3

* RHP Sam Delaplane: 1.2 IP, 3 K

* RHP Joey Gerber: 1.2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Walton extended his hitting streak to seven with a third inning single.

* This marks the 20th shutout of the season that the Travs have been involved in either for or against. 19 of the 20 have occurred at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the series win on Thursday night with right-hander Justin Dunn (7-4, 3.66) on the mound against righty Gerson Garabito (5-9, 4.11). First pitch is at 7:10 and it is Clunker Car Night. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

