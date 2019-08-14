Drillers Walk Their Way to Runaway Win on Tuesday

TULSA, Ok. - The Tulsa Drillers (28-23, 65-55) overcame an early deficit with 15 runs on 12 walks and 11 hits, taking a 15-5 win against the Springfield Cardinals (24-27, 54-67) on Tuesday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Ryan Moseley (4-0)

L: RHP Alex FaGalde (3-3)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals came out swinging in the top of the first with a solo home run from 2B Irving Lopez and a two-out RBI double from LF Conner Capel, opening a 2-0 lead.

-The Drillers got one run back in the bottom of the first with a solo home run from 2B Connor Wong, making it 2-1.

-Springfield, though, padded it back out with two more runs in the top of the third on a solo shot from 1B Yariel Gonzalez and a two-out RBI double by C Julio Rodriguez, stretching the advantage to 4-1.

-Tulsa, however, turned the game around with a five-run rally in the fourth inning, fueled by six walks, a run-scoring wild pitch, a two-run double from 3B Angelo Mora and an RBI single by C Steve Berman to make it 6-4.

-The Drillers added three runs in the seventh, before tacking on six final tallies in the eighth to make it 15-4.

-RF Justin Toerner swatted a solo shot in the ninth, but the Drillers went on to win it, 15-5.

NOTABLES:

-RF Justin Toerner went 2x4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs. It marked his seventh home run in Double-A.

-1B Yariel Gonzalez finished 2x5 with his ninth homer and a base hit.

-C Julio Rodriguez went 2x4 with an RBI double and a single.

-SS Rayder Ascanio finished 2x3 with two singles and a walk.

-The 12 walks issued by Springfield came within one walk of matching the Cardinals all-time single-game high for a nine-inning game, which was set on June 12, 2015 in Arkansas when the Cardinals walked 13 batters, including a Texas League record 10 walks in the 5th inning alone.

UP NEXT:

The Cardinals continue the series in Tulsa on Wednesday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in at 7pm for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

